SOCAR, McKinsey to design strategic development plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev received a delegation from Uzbekistan led by Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz OJSC Mehreddin Abdullayev, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

“The issues of exchanging experience between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz were discussed at the meeting,” the company said. “The reforms are conducted in various spheres of the oil and gas industry in Uzbekistan. The Uzbekneftegaz’s interest in learning from SOCAR’s experience was stressed.”

"The detailed information on digital technologies which are used in SOCAR, various modules and artificial technologies of SAP company, which has become the global brand of Azerbaijan, was given,” the statement said.

“SOCAR shared the experience in connection with the construction of a modern petrochemical complex, as well as details of a project to modernize the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery,” the statement said.

“The importance of SOCAR’s strategic development plan for 10 years, adopted in 2005, was underlined at the meeting,” the statement said. “Presently, SOCAR and McKinsey are working on a strategic development plan that meets the challenges of the new 2025-2035 period.”