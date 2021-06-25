Azerbaijan holds meeting of working group on energy supply issues in de-occupied lands (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

A video conference meeting of the Working Group entitled "Energy Supply Issues", created in the Interdepartmental Center to ensure the necessary coordination in solving energy supply issues in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, was held, Trend reports on June 25.

The reports of representatives of relevant state agencies on the work on the restoration and reconstruction of the energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, the measures for the rational use of the regional energy potential and the further steps to be taken for sustainable energy supply to these territories were heard.

During the work on the restoration of the energy infrastructure, it is necessary to pay attention to the rules of technical safety, in particular, the issues of fire safety.

Moreover, the implementation of the tasks emanating from the order of the president of Azerbaijan "On measures to create the "green energy" zone in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation" #2620 dated May 3, 2021 was discussed and a presentation was made by Tokyo Electric Power Services Co., Ltd. (TEPSCO).

The information on the measures to implement the decisions, which were made earlier, the work being carried out in connection with the construction of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi hydroelectric power plants, the design work on heat supply to Shusha city was provided at the meeting.

The views on the implementation of the relevant part of the "Action Plan for resolving military-political, socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational and other urgent issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation" were exchanged.