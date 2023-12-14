Azerbaijani oil prices grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on December 13 increased by $0.49 and amounted to $78.31 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also increased by $0.52 (to $76.93 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $57.18 per barrel, which is $0.33 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.53 on December 13 compared to the previous indicator, to $74.09 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 14.

