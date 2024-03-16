Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani oil price drops

Oil&Gas Materials 16 March 2024 10:35 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 15 decreased by $0.65, reaching $87.74 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $0.65 (to $86.2 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $68.3 per barrel, which is $0.11 lower than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.18 on March 15 compared to the previous indication, to $85.37.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 16.

