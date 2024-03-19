Saipem, Fincantieri forge groundbreaking partnership in autonomous subsea technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Fincantieri and Saipem have inked a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at exploring collaborative ventures in the realm of autonomous subsea vehicles, Trend reports via Saipem.

Fincantieri, the sole shipbuilding conglomerate globally immersed in all high-tech marine sectors, joins forces with Saipem, a frontrunner in engineering and constructing energy infrastructure both offshore and onshore.

The agreement sets the stage for joint endeavors targeting the surveillance and control of critical underwater infrastructure and rescue operations. Leveraging Fincantieri's expertise in surface vessels and submarines, and Saipem's trailblazing drone development program "Hydrone" engineered by Sonsub, the collaboration promises cutting-edge solutions for global challenges.

Saipem stands distinguished as the pioneer in deploying resident autonomous subsea drones, capable of intervention and inspection at staggering depths of up to 3,000 meters. These technological marvels, conceived and realized in the workshops of Marghera (Venice) and Trieste, have already demonstrated their efficacy in servicing underwater infrastructure for major energy corporations.

Meanwhile, Fincantieri's legacy in the underwater sector spans nearly a century, boasting 180 submarines constructed since 1929, including 105 at the renowned Muggiano shipyard. The company's strategic positioning, coupled with its prowess in integrating defense and civilian industries, underscores the vast potential for groundbreaking innovations.

By formalizing this MoU, Fincantieri and Saipem position themselves as frontrunners in the subsea domain, a sphere of growing strategic significance amidst evolving geopolitical landscapes. This partnership heralds a new era of collaboration, poised to redefine the future of autonomous underwater technology on a global scale.

