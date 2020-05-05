Indonesia's first-quarter GDP growth slows to weakest since 2001 on virus curbs
Indonesia’s economic growth in the first quarter slowed significantly more than expected to the weakest in nearly two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic brought business activity to a halt, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew 2.97% in January-March from the same period a year earlier, the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2001, according to OECD data.
A Reuters poll had forecast growth of 4.04%, while the central bank predicted 4.3%.
On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted 2.41%.
