Iranian currency rates for October 18

Finance 18 October 2020 10:35 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to October 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,210 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 18

Iranian rial on October 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,246

54,646

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,916

45,983

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,742

4,756

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,477

4,540

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,612

6,630

1 Indian rupee

INR

572

572

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,896

137,288

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,830

25,642

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,848

39,891

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,846

31,939

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,744

27,912

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,537

2,535

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,295

5,304

1 Russian ruble

RUB

541

539

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,523

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,735

29,937

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,908

30,937

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,519

49,524

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,277

2,272

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

33

33

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,571

35,635

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,709

30,778

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,272

6,246

100 Thai baths

THB

134,599

134,731

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,126

10,125

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,753

36,730

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,210

49,341

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,782

9,808

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,024

13,018

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,844

2,855

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,343

16,298

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,268

86,321

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,064

4,064

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 364,233 rials, and the price of $1 is 311,816 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 329,792 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,074 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 367,000-370,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 52
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 52
Putin, Prince Al Saud discuss coordination within OPEC+
Putin, Prince Al Saud discuss coordination within OPEC+
Azerbaijani army shows example of waging war in XXI century - Igor Korotchenko
Azerbaijani army shows example of waging war in XXI century - Igor Korotchenko
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan doesn't need military support of any country - Pakistani Foreign Ministry Politics 11:36
Armenia violates ceasefire regime on state border with Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:25
Assistant to Azerbaijani president highlights missile attack on Ganja in interview to Al Jazeera (VIDEO) Politics 10:57
Armenian army attempts to attack directions of Agdare, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil Politics 10:53
Iranian currency rates for October 18 Finance 10:35
Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan strictly condemned shelling of Ganja Politics 10:26
Killing civilians and kids standard practice of Armenia's armed forces, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:21
Director of Georgian Infectious Hospital recommends to observe minimal regulations to evade strict restrictions Georgia 09:53
Erdogan announces additional 85 bcm of natural gas on Black Sea gas discovery site Turkey 09:53
Resident of Aghdam region injured as result of shelling by Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Germany's COVID-19 cases soar by 5,587 to 361,974 Europe 09:30
Azerbaijani troops monitoring operational situation along entire front line - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 08:52
104 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:15
5 injured in U.S. shopping center gas explosion US 07:39
Armenia does not respect new ceasefire - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 07:08
Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier Other News 06:15
France reports 32,427 new COVID-19 infections, hitting another one-day high Europe 05:29
British business groups sound alarm over no-deal Brexit Europe 04:51
Israel reports 874 new COVID-19 cases, 302,770 in total Israel 04:19
Iran says UN arms embargo lifted Politics 03:28
Turkey reports 1,723 new COVID-19 patients, 345,678 in total Turkey 02:51
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 52 Russia 02:14
Armenian side once again spread false information - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 01:31
2nd round of Iran-Ukraine plane crash talks to start on Mon. Politics 01:22
Two foreign ministers test positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting Europe 00:45
Azerbaijani, Russian MFAs hold phone conversation Politics 00:03
Azerbaijan marks 29th independence anniversary Politics 00:01
Azerbaijani, Turkish MFAs hold phone conversation Politics 17 October 23:33
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on humanitarian truce starting Oct. 18 Politics 17 October 23:20
Armenia murdering children in Khojaly 30 years ago continues to do the same - Turkish Defense Ministry (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 22:58
Absence of diplomatic pressure on Armenia induces it to commit new crimes, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:50
Former Prime Minister of Moldova sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:32
President of Friends of Azerbaijan sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:32
Armenia is ought to stop attacking civilians and withdraw its occupying forces from Azerbaijani lands - Turkic Council (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 22:04
Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan issues appeal to constitutional justice institutions of world countries Politics 17 October 22:02
Putin, Prince Al Saud discuss coordination within OPEC+ Russia 17 October 21:46
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.62 mln Other News 17 October 20:50
Armenian S-125 anti-aircraft missile system disabled - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 17 October 19:50
Armenian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems destroyed - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 17 October 19:48
Ganja is the heart of Azerbaijan. And, nobody will ever subdue staunch spirit of its residents! - First VP of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 19:41
Azerbaijan determines to liberate its lands from occupation - Assistant to President Politics 17 October 18:45
Volume of oil production from ACG and Shah Deniz fields announced Oil&Gas 17 October 18:44
Gas production increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 October 18:44
State terrorism in Armenia and total war against civilian population of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:36
Azerbaijan reveals volume of exported oil Oil&Gas 17 October 18:36
Armenia's attempts to use CSTO look doomed to failure – expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:35
Gold mining company AzerGold and Star Mining LLC sign contract Business 17 October 18:35
ACG accounts for largest volume of oil production in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 October 18:35
Azerbaijani army shows example of waging war in XXI century - Igor Korotchenko Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:34
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister discuss prospects of bilateral co-op with Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Business 17 October 18:34
Armenian armed forces' Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems was destroyed - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 17 October 18:28
Kazakhstan decreases import from Tajikistan amid COVID-19 Business 17 October 18:27
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 17 October 18:26
Attack on Ganja - sign of Armenia's weakness - Iranian political scientist Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:26
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17 October 18:26
Azerbaijan reveals number of killed, wounded as result of Armenian attack on Ganja Politics 17 October 18:25
Azerbaijani FM informs int'l organizations' heads about Armenian attack on Ganja Politics 17 October 18:25
Iran's Esfahan Steel Company reveals its production data Business 17 October 18:25
EU deplores strikes on Azerbaijani Ganja resulting in civilian loss of life, serious injury Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:12
Kazakhstan's export to Kyrgyzstan down amid COVID-19 Business 17 October 18:03
Insidious Armenia treacherously takes revenge by killing civilians - Assistant to President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 October 17:55
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market Finance 17 October 17:36
Another armored vehicle of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 17 October 17:36
Armenian Armed Forces shell house in Agjabadi district, one person wounded Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 17:35
Azerbaijan-Georgia overhead power line damaged due to Armenian missile attack on Ganja Economy 17 October 17:34
Top Azerbaijani officials arrive in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 17:33
President Ilham Aliyev confers high military rank of Lieutenant General upon Hikmat Mirzayev Politics 17 October 17:32
We have created new reality, today, everyone must agree and come to terms with this reality, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 17:13
It is impossible to send armed forces of another country to Azerbaijan without consent of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 17:10
We are on victory march, demonstrating adherence to fundamental principles under these circumstances requires a lot of political will, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 17:06
We are liberating new lands every time, there will be new statements in near future, this will weaken Armenia even more - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 17:04
Very soon there will be more good news, great news, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 17:01
If Armenian people want to know real situation, they should listen to us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 16:59
Timetable for withdrawal of troops from occupied lands must be provided, otherwise, we will go to the end - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 16:56
So our approach is to resolve Karabakh conflict by military-political means, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 16:53
Turkey must and, I am sure, will play an active role in resolving Karabakh issue - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 16:49
Armenia, taking advantage of the ceasefire, launched new attacks on us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 16:47
Azerbaijani Army conducting successful operations every day, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 16:42
Azerbaijan reveals volume of goods transported through its section of TRACECA Transport 17 October 16:32
Total profit of SOCAR bond holders grows Oil&Gas 17 October 16:31
Azerbaijani Armed Forces reserve right to take adequate measures against legitimate military objectives - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 16:30
Metallurgical production in Azerbaijan surges Business 17 October 16:26
Support to Azerbaijan from son of Kuwait's ambassador (PHOTO) Society 17 October 16:26
Azerbaijani ombudsman conducting mission in Ganja to investigate facts of Armenian attack (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 16:26
Fuel, ammunition depots of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 17 October 16:21
I am confident that Armenian people will also bring leaders of their criminal junta to justice - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 16:17
President Ilham Aliyev: You cling to people, fall at their feet begging for help in stopping Azerbaijan. Get out of our land and we will stop Politics 17 October 16:11
Those who ordered to hit Azerbaijani civilians with ballistic missiles gonna pay for it, Turkish Defense Minister says Politics 17 October 15:47
In January-September export of leather goods from Turkey to Uzbekistan decreases Turkey 17 October 15:46
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 17 October 15:46
Azerbaijan confirms 103 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17 October 15:45
Facts presented by Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh in PACE silences Armenians (VIDEO) Politics 17 October 15:45
How one can be an insane beast to give another order on missile attack of civilian quarters of sleeping city? - First VP of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 15:37
Note of protest sent to Russian MFA in connection with illegal visit of State Duma's member to occupied Azerbaijani territories Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 15:32
All responsibility for Ganja tragedy falls on military-political leadership of Armenia - Deputy Prime Minister Politics 17 October 15:22
Violence, threats against civilians - unacceptable, says Israeli Ambassador Politics 17 October 15:18
Photos from scene against silence of international community - aftermath of Armenian terrorist attack in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 15:16
Azerbaijan reduces oil products production Oil&Gas 17 October 15:11
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 17 October 15:11
Azerbaijan Social Services Agency announces tender for purchase of stationery Tenders 17 October 15:05
All news