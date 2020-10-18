Iranian currency rates for October 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to October 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,210 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 18 Iranian rial on October 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,246 54,646 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,916 45,983 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,742 4,756 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,477 4,540 1 Danish krone DKK 6,612 6,630 1 Indian rupee INR 572 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,896 137,288 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,830 25,642 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,848 39,891 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,846 31,939 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,744 27,912 1 South African rand ZAR 2,537 2,535 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,295 5,304 1 Russian ruble RUB 541 539 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,735 29,937 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,908 30,937 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,519 49,524 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,277 2,272 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,571 35,635 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,709 30,778 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,272 6,246 100 Thai baths THB 134,599 134,731 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,126 10,125 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,753 36,730 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,210 49,341 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,782 9,808 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,024 13,018 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,844 2,855 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,343 16,298 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,268 86,321 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,064 4,064 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 364,233 rials, and the price of $1 is 311,816 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 329,792 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,074 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 367,000-370,000 rials.