Iranian currency rates for October 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased compared to October 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,814 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 24 Iranian rial on October 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,775 55,140 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,448 46,321 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,801 4,799 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,547 4,540 1 Danish krone DKK 6,695 6,684 1 Indian rupee INR 569 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,449 137,477 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,976 25,895 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,099 40,106 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,994 31,887 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,068 27,923 1 South African rand ZAR 2,593 2,562 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,274 5,375 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 546 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,978 29,775 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,927 30,960 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,547 49,558 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,279 2,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,385 35,425 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,806 30,794 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,282 6,300 100 Thai baths THB 134,125 134,144 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,100 10,124 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,219 37,001 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,814 49,739 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,808 9,790 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,051 13,007 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,867 2,861 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,567 16,499 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,768 86,430 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,063 4,071 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 338,225 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,394 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 320,390 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,219 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 287,000-290,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 339,000-342,000 rials.