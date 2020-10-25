Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran

Finance 25 October 2020 10:46 (UTC+04:00)
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran
Over 150 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Abai and Al Farabi monuments unveiled in Turkestan
Kazakhstan increases exports to Denmark despite COVID-19
President Ilham Aliyev gave interview to US Fox News TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 11:17
Iran strongly condemns disrespect for Prophet of Islam in France Society 10:52
Iran unveils amount of loans issued to services sector Finance 10:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 10:46
Statement made following investigation of Armenia's shelling of civilians in Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:36
Azerbaijan close to military victory in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Russian analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:23
Armenia's hopes that Russia to help it fight against Azerbaijan doomed to fail - expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:23
New refrigeration unit commissioned in Georgia Business 10:06
U.S. Vice President Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 US 09:42
Azerbaijan forces Armenian troops to retreat in Gubadli direction - MoD Politics 09:09
Significant amount of Armenian Armed Forces’ manpower, equipment destroyed - MoD Politics 09:08
Azerbaijani troops advance new positions in Khojavend, Gubadli, Lachin directions of front Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:08
Over 150 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:07
Volume of loans issued to trade sector in Iran disclosed Finance 08:57
WHO reports record increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases of over 465,000 in 24 hours World 08:06
Samsung chief Lee dies World 07:07
5.4-magnitude quake hits 74 km off Kawalu, Indonesia Other News 06:05
Turkey reports 2,091 COVID-19 patients Turkey 05:17
Yemen's Houthis targeted two airports and a base in Saudi Arabia Arab World 03:58
Brazil reports another 432 COVID-19 deaths Other News 02:56
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 68 Russia 01:42
Afghan forces kill senior al Qaeda leader al-Masri who was on FBI most wanted list Other News 01:06
UK records another 23,012 coronavirus cases with 174 deaths Europe 00:24
Helpless on battlefield Armenia spreads false, provocative information - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 00:05
Hikmet Hajiyev: Using children under 15 as soldiers is a war crime Politics 24 October 23:31
8 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province Other News 24 October 23:26
Necessary conditions will be created to extradite Armenian prisoners of war and civilians to third countries - MoD Politics 24 October 23:20
Armenian army's combat equipment destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 24 October 22:58
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry calls on civilians in occupied territories to stay away from military facilities Politics 24 October 22:38
Ministry of Defense: Armenian Armed Forces resort to provocations to prevent operations of Azerbaijani army Politics 24 October 22:12
Iran declares amount of loans issued to housing & construction sector Finance 24 October 22:10
Armenia continues to use underage children in military hostilities (VIDEO) Politics 24 October 22:06
Photo of another missile launched by Armenia against Azerbaijan unveiled (PHOTO) Politics 24 October 22:05
President Ilham Aliyev on political objectives of Armenian military attack on Azerbaijan Politics 24 October 21:55
In center of Baku, there is Armenian church, but mosques on occupied territories were destroyed - President Aliyev Politics 24 October 21:54
With Georgia our relations are excellent, says Azerbaijani president Politics 24 October 21:47
Armenian government should not try to frighten its population with Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 24 October 21:45
And after war with Armenia stops, political settlement enforced, role of Turkey will be very important, very positive - President Aliyev Politics 24 October 21:44
Wounds of war must be healed by political wisdom, by political will - President Aliyev Politics 24 October 21:38
Armenian government should understand that they are not now in position to dictate - President Aliyev Politics 24 October 21:37
Best way for future of Karabakh - to live in peace in harmony, try to become good neighbors again, says President Aliyev Politics 24 October 21:36
Unlike Armenia, from Russia we buy weapons, we pay for them, says Azerbaijani president Politics 24 October 21:29
Turkey is not involved in the conflict at all - Azerbaijani president Politics 24 October 21:28
If Armenia didn’t violate ceasefire today clashes would have stopped - President Aliyev Politics 24 October 21:28
We cleaned completely the Azerbaijani-Iranian border from Armenian occupants, and there will be no more inconvenience for our brothers across river of Araz in Iran - President Aliyev Politics 24 October 21:27
If Armenia do not stop, we will go until end to liberate all occupied territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 24 October 21:27
Azerbaijan became already regional hub for not only for energy, but also for transportation - President Aliyev Politics 24 October 21:26
Armenia - occupier, obliged to liberate territories of Azerbaijan - Lebanese political scientist Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 October 21:23
Loans of dead servicemen and persons affected by hostilities to be repaid in Azerbaijan Economy 24 October 21:16
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Azerbaijan begins to return its lands Politics 24 October 21:11
Azerbaijani army liberates occupied lands with great inspiration (VIDEO) Politics 24 October 21:01
Religious confessions of Azerbaijan demonstrate solidarity in fight against Armenian terror (VIDEO) Politics 24 October 20:58
65 Azerbaijani civilians, including women, children, killed since beginning of Armenian provocation - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 24 October 20:54
State-controlled international television and radio network Voice of America apologizes for its mistake (PHOTOS) Politics 24 October 20:45
Russian Embassy in contact with family of teenager who died as result of Armenian shelling Politics 24 October 20:44
Artillery units of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan continue to inflict crushing blows on Armed Forces of Armenia (VIDEO) Politics 24 October 20:43
Azerbaijani flag to be raised in Shusha, Agdere and other lands - MoD Politics 24 October 20:40
Armenia gives updated list of its soldiers killed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone Politics 24 October 20:36
Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 24 October 20:35
Attacks by Armenia on territory of Azerbaijan - another act of military aggression, says Azerbaijani top official Politics 24 October 20:35
Teenagers honor memory of Russian citizen who died as result of Ganja shelling by Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO) Politics 24 October 20:34
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to industrial and mining sectors Finance 24 October 20:28
Iran reveals amount of loans issued to agricultural sector Finance 24 October 20:22
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 25 Oil&Gas 24 October 19:49
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange decrease Business 24 October 19:49
Armenian army’s another combat UAV destroyed by Azerbaijan Politics 24 October 19:48
Azerbaijan Air Forces destroy military equipment, infrastructure of Armenian troops Politics 24 October 19:40
Armenian attempts to attack Azerbaijani army units suppressed Politics 24 October 19:19
New data on Azerbaijani civil casualties, damages from Armenian attacks revealed Politics 24 October 19:17
Azerbaijani military servicemen act within framework of int'l law - MoD Politics 24 October 19:16
Terrorist acts against ancient city of Ganja target not only civilian population, but also historical monuments Politics 24 October 19:07
Argentina extends COVID-19 restrictions until Nov. 8 Other News 24 October 18:41
Armenian terror walks streets of France - Lebanese legal expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 October 16:19
Azerbaijan confirms 220 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 24 October 16:17
Air Defense of Azerbaijan shoot down combat aircraft of Armenian Air Force Politics 24 October 15:58
Reserves of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar region deposits to be re-examined, evaluated Economy 24 October 15:08
Eight schoolchildren killed, 16 injured due to Armenian terror - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education Politics 24 October 15:04
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 24 Society 24 October 15:02
Azerbaijan fighting misrepresentation of its occupied territories on maps Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 October 15:00
Armenia shelling Azerbaijan’s Lachin and Gubadli districts from its territory Politics 24 October 14:54
Import of Uzbek products into Azerbaijan increases Business 24 October 14:47
Value-added taxes paid by private sector down in Georgia Finance 24 October 14:47
Volume of loans issued in Iran increases Finance 24 October 14:32
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for construction of checkpoints Tenders 24 October 14:31
Unexploded missile on territory of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy (PHOTO) Politics 24 October 14:31
Uzbekistan Airport announces tender for water pumps repair Tenders 24 October 14:21
Socio-economic issues in Azerbaijan - in center of attention during COVID-19 - Ali Ahmadov Politics 24 October 14:18
Expert talks about sanctions against Armenia Politics 24 October 14:12
Armenia must put end to attacks, illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's territory - Turkish Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 October 14:06
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector Business 24 October 14:05
Uzbekistan increases textile products manufacturing Uzbekistan 24 October 14:05
Turkmen Health Ministry to purchase medical equipment via tender Tenders 24 October 13:51
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender on transport services Tenders 24 October 13:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 24 October 13:50
Azerbaijan informs Russian embassy about Russian citizen killed by Armenia's attacks Politics 24 October 13:49
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy filters via tender Tenders 24 October 13:47
Azerbaijani diaspora youth actively taking part in media fight against Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 October 13:46
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks teenager killed due to Armenian terror (PHOTO) Politics 24 October 13:35
Number of online payments reach record high in Georgia Finance 24 October 12:44
Int'l financial institutions eye to provide assistance to Uzbekistan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 24 October 12:30
