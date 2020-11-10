Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran
Latest
Full withdrawal of Armenian troops from territory of Azerbaijan - most important event that preserves peace, says Peter Tase
Liberation of Shusha by Azerbaijani army became culmination during Karabakh clashes - Russian expert
Another important issue is that link being established between Nakhchivan and rest of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Turkey will officially play role in future settlement of conflict and monitoring ceasefire - President Aliyev
This statement allows us opportunity to return our other occupied regions without bloodshed - President Aliyev
We said we would show enemy its place, drive out of our lands, and we drove them away - President Aliyev
President Aliyev on Pashinyan's refusal to take part in videoconference: Everyone must have some respect for themselves even in most difficult and critical situations
One of reasons why this statement has been signed is liberation of Shusha from occupation - President Aliyev
These victories forced the enemy to return Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to us by political means - President of Azerbaijan
Signing trilateral declaration proves that Azerbaijan was just standing for its rights on Karabakh - US expert