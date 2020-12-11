Kazakhstan saves up budget expenditures due to savings on public procurement
Latest
We fulfilled our historic mission by showing unity, resolve, determination and national spirit - President Aliyev
We mobilized all our resources, created iron fist and crushed enemy’s head - President of Azerbaijan
Dinner given in honor of Turkish president and his wife on behalf of Azerbaijani president and first lady
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan achieved its goal, restored historical justice, international law
Turkish president believes Azerbaijan under leadership of President Aliyev to continue to write history
Restriction on Azerbaijani vegetables import from Azerbaijan to affect Russia’s Krasnoyarsk food market
Board member of Int’l Association Israel-Azerbaijan dedicates concert to Victory Parade in Baku (VIDEO)