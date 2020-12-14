Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 1.921 manat or $1.13 (0.06 percent) and amounted to 3,120.5965 manat or $1,835.64 per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.0375 manat or 2.2 cents (0.09 percent) and amounted to 40.6931 manat ($23.94).

The price of platinum lowered by 18.921 manat or $11.13 (1.08 percent) and amounted to 1,733.83 manat ($1,019.9).

The price of palladium reduced by 38.301 manat or $22.53 (0.96 percent) and amounted to 3,961.289 manat ($2,330.17).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 71.536 manat or $42.08 (2.2 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 221.612 manat or $130.36 (14.7 percent) per ounce, silver declined by 0.519 manat or 31 cents (1.3 percent) per ounce, and palladium declined by 36.4225 manat or $21.42 (0.9 percent).

On an annual basis, the price of gold spiked by 626.059 manat or $368.27 (25.1 percent), silver grew by 11.9669 manat or $7.04 (41.7 percent), palladium surged by 624.4015 manat or $367.29 (18.7 percent) and platinum increased by 149.6085 manat or $88 (9.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 14, 2020 3,120.5965 40.6931 1,733.83 3,961.289 Dec. 11, 2020 3,122.5175 40.7306 1,752.751 3,999.59 Nov. 14, 2020 3,192.1325 41.2121 1,512.218 3,997.7115 Dec. 14, 2019 2,494.5375 28.7262 1,584.2215 3,336.8875 Change in a day: manat -1.921 -0.0375 -18.921 -38.301 % -0.06 -0.09 -1.08 -0.96 Change in a month manat -71.536 -0.519 221.612 -36.4225 % -2.2 -1.3 14.7 -0.9 Change in a year manat 626.059 11.9669 149.6085 624.4015 % 25.1 41.7 9.4 18.7

