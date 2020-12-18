Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum and palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 18 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 24.8115 manat or $14.595 (0.78 percent) and amounted to 3,198.771 manat or $1,881.63 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.8727 manat or 51 cents (2.03 percent) and amounted to 43.8785 manat ($25.81).

The price of platinum decreased by 7.803 manat or $4.59 (0.44 percent) and amounted to 1,765.773 manat ($1.038).

The price of palladium decreased by 0.833 manat or 49 cents (0.02 percent) and amounted to 3,985.939 manat ($2,344.67).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 3.1875 manat or $1.875 (0.1 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 183.141 manat or $107.73 (11.6 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 2.2544 manat or $1.326 (5.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 36.516 manat or $21.48 (0.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 687.463 manat or $404.39 (27.4 percent), silver grew by 14.9353 manat or $8.785 (51.6 percent), palladium rose by 687.174 manat or $404.22 (20.8 percent) and platinum increased by 187.3315 manat or $110.195 (11.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 18, 2020 3,198.771 43.8785 1,765.773 3,985.939 Dec. 17, 2020 3,173.9595 43.0058 1,773.576 3,986.772 Nov. 18, 2020 3,195.5835 41.6241 1,582.632 3,949.423 Dec. 18, 2019 2,511.308 28.9432 1,578.4415 3,298.765 Change in a day: in man. 24.8115 0.8727 -7.803 -0.833 in % 0.78 2.03 -0.44 -0.02 Change in a month in man. 3.1875 2.2544 183.141 36.516 in % 0.1 5.4 11.6 0.9 Change in a year in man. 687.463 14.9353 187.3315 687.174 in % 27.4 51.6 11.9 20.8

