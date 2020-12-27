Bitcoin price surpasses $26,000 hitting all-time high
Bitcoin rose price by 7.6% to $26,365 updating its historical maximum, according to CoinDesk portal, Trend reports citing TASS.
Earlier on Satirday, Bitcoin rose by 6.1% to $25.005.
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.
