Azerbaijan to render financial assistance to entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19

Financial assistance will again be rendered to business entities in accordance with the order of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dated December 23, 2020 in connection with the tightening of the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Financial support for entrepreneurs will be carried out in two ways.

The first way involves the payment of a certain part of the wages to employees working in the spheres affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Within this program, which will cover about 22,000 taxpayers, a certain part of the wages will be paid to more than 200,000 employees working in the spheres affected by the pandemic.

For this purpose, the Azerbaijani government will render financial assistance to entrepreneurs in the amount of 52.5 million manat ($30.9 million).

Financial assistance will be rendered to taxpayers who received funds within the previous programs and did not allow big reduction in the number of employees, in the amount of half of the monthly wage fund, based on the number of employees as of December 1, 2020.

At the same time, newly registered enterprises can also benefit from state support for their employees. The application form for such payers is the same as for the previous ones. The application procedure can be found here.

The second way involves financial support for individual (micro) entrepreneurs working in the spheres affected by the pandemic.

This program envisages rendering of the state financial assistance in the amount of 30.5 million manat ($17.9 million) to about 90,000 individual entrepreneurs engaged in entrepreneurship in the spheres affected by the pandemic.

Within this stage of financial assistance, individual (micro) entrepreneurs who received lump-sum payment worth up to 1,000 manat ($588) at the first stage will be provided with funds again.

Taxpayers do not need to send the appeal twice. Financial assistance is rendered to taxpayers who previously received these funds.

