Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran
Latest
Armenia did not completely destroy one mosque in Aghdam because they needed to have some landmark - President Aliyev
Liberation of historical lands of Azerbaijan is historical event because we did almost what seemed to be impossible - President Aliyev
Material damage will be evaluated with assistance of well-known international companies - President of Azerbaijan
Armenia was converting ancient Caucasian Albanian churches into Armenian churches - President Aliyev
Country which kept these lands under occupation wanted to destroy traces of Azerbaijani culture - President Aliyev