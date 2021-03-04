Iranian currency rates for March 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 32 have decreased compared to March 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,608 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 4 Iranian rial on March 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,547 58,644 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,673 45,886 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,981 5,010 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,931 4,958 1 Danish krone DKK 6,806 6,826 1 Indian rupee INR 576 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,577 138,706 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,708 26,622 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,240 39,307 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,414 5,415 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,157 33,246 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,416 30,607 1 South African rand ZAR 2,870 2,814 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,629 5,715 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,679 32,865 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,510 31,585 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,530 49,540 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,147 2,157 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,785 35,667 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,454 9,441 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,491 6,498 100 Thai baths THB 138,238 138,631 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,357 10,373 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,234 37,405 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,608 50,762 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,010 9,995 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,648 12,652 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,934 2,940 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,070 16,057 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,442 86,479 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,696 3,686 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,013 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 295,539 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,125 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 284,000 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,541 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 245,000-248,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials.