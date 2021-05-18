Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on May 18 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 26.3245 manat or $15.48 (0.67 percent) and made up 3,176.2035 manat or $1,868.35 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 1.3921 manat or 82 cents (2.96 percent) and amounted to 48.3907 manat ($28.47).

The price of platinum went up by 12.699 manat or $7.47 (0.61 percent) and equaled to 2,107.6685 manat ($1,239.8).

The price of palladium grew by 6.358 manat or $3.74 (0.13 percent) and stood at 4,950.179 manat ($2,911.87).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 177.021 manat or $104.13 (5.9 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 4.4614 manat or $2.62 (10.2 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 65.7815 manat or $38.69 per ounce (3.2 percent), while palladium increased by 291.5755 manat or $171.51 (6.3 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 183.107 manat or $107.71 (6.1 percent), silver grew by 19.1965 manat or $11.29 (65.8 percent), platinum spiked by 730.2265 manat or $429.54 (53 percent), and palladium surged by 1,627.835 manat or $957.55 (49 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 18, 2021 3,176.2035 48.3907 2,107.6685 4,950.179 May 17, 2021 3,149.879 46.9986 2,094.9695 4,943.821 Apr. 18, 2021 2,999.1825 43.9293 2,041.887 4,658.6035 May 18, 2020 2,993.0965 29.1942 1,377.442 3,322.344 Change in a day in man. 26.3245 1.3921 12.699 6.358 in % 0.84 2.96 0.61 0.13 Change in a month in man. 177.021 4.4614 65.7815 291.5755 in % 5.9 10.2 3.2 6.3 Change in a year in man. 183.107 19.1965 730.2265 1,627.835 in % 6.1 65.8 53 49

