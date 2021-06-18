Brazil's Petrobras says Bolivian court annuls $61 million fine

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said that a Bolivian court has annulled a $61 million fine its subsidiary Petrobras Bolivia SA (PEB) was ordered to pay in a land dispute in one of its main gas fields there, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement that the court in Sucre decided there was no evidence the land was the property of the complainant seeking compensation. The San Alberto field is operated by PEB, with a 35% interest, along with YPFB Andina - a joint venture of Bolivia’s YPFB, Spain’s Repsol and France’s Total.