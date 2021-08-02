Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices notably grew last week, Trend reports.
So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $74.84 per barrel, having risen by $3.3 (4.6 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $75.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.16.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.19 per barrel last week, up by $3.31 (4.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.22 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.5.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.09 per barrel, higher by $3.18 (4.7 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.47.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $75.24 per barrel, which is $3.43 (4.8 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $76.31 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.66.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 26, 2021
|
July 27, 2021
|
July 28, 2021
|
July 29, 2021
|
July 30, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$74.16
|
$74.38
|
$74.43
|
$75.36
|
$75.86
|
$74.84
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$73.5
|
$73.73
|
$73.79
|
$74.71
|
$75.22
|
$74.19
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$70.47
|
$70.64
|
$70.67
|
$71.6
|
$72.06
|
$71.09
|
Brent Dated
|
$74.66
|
$74.79
|
$74.83
|
$75.63
|
$76.31
|
$75.24
