Iranian currency rates for August 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to August 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,128 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 23 Iranian rial on August 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,215 58,224 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,772 45,786 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,678 4,770 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,653 4,666 1 Danish krone DKK 6,608 6,609 1 Indian rupee INR 565 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,165 139,213 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,604 25,598 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,240 38,256 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,755 32,758 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,697 28,712 1 South African rand ZAR 2,746 2,748 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,949 4,944 1 Russian ruble RUB 566 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,962 29,959 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,828 30,820 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,497 49,492 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,108 2,108 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,132 35,144 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,268 9,266 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,460 6,461 100 Thai baths THB 125,837 125,839 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,909 9,910 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,736 35,736 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,128 49,142 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,828 9,830 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,412 13,412 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,904 2,905 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,730 16,731 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,709 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,411 83,415 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,703 3,703 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,982 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,007 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,874 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,718 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials.

