...
Iranian currency rates for August 15

15 August 2022
Iranian currency rates for August 15

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to August 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,078 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 15

Iranian rial on August 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,955

50,978

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,614

44,615

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,117

4,117

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,389

4,389

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,794

5,794

1 Indian rupee

INR

528

528

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,765

136,773

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,509

19,488

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,466

31,467

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,360

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,879

32,878

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,111

27,111

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,589

2,589

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,342

2,342

1 Russian ruble

RUB

689

681

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,913

29,917

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,626

30,627

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,173

44,173

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,163

1,168

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,943

32,944

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,677

8,670

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,229

6,229

100 Thai baths

THB

118,693

118,695

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,450

9,450

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,258

32,261

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,078

43,082

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,808

8,808

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,527

15,527

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,861

2,860

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

468

469

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,448

75,429

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,117

4,117

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,971

11,978

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,158 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,320 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,504 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

