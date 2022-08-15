Iranian currency rates for August 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have grown and 14 have decreased in price, compared to August 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,078 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 15 Iranian rial on August 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,955 50,978 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,614 44,615 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,117 4,117 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,389 4,389 1 Danish krone DKK 5,794 5,794 1 Indian rupee INR 528 528 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,765 136,773 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,509 19,488 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,466 31,467 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,879 32,878 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,111 27,111 1 South African rand ZAR 2,589 2,589 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,342 2,342 1 Russian ruble RUB 689 681 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,913 29,917 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,626 30,627 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,173 44,173 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,163 1,168 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,943 32,944 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,677 8,670 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,229 6,229 100 Thai baths THB 118,693 118,695 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,450 9,450 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,258 32,261 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,078 43,082 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,808 8,808 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,527 15,527 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,861 2,860 1 Afghan afghani AFN 468 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,448 75,429 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,117 4,117 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,971 11,978

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,158 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,320 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,504 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

