Iranian currency rates for August 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to August 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,079 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 31 Iranian rial on August 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,947 49,190 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,105 43,337 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,938 3,938 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,286 4,308 1 Danish krone DKK 5,658 5,646 1 Indian rupee INR 528 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,276 136,286 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,942 18,949 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,283 30,272 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,087 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,102 32,299 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,795 25,861 1 South African rand ZAR 2,479 2,496 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,309 2,310 1 Russian ruble RUB 688 686 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,892 29,002 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,053 30,091 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,202 44,108 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,961 32,820 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,506 8,519 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,077 6,080 100 Thai baths THB 115,195 115,484 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,381 9,354 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,103 31,126 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,079 41,984 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,871 8,858 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,420 14,539 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,828 2,823 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,665 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,674 74,676 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,137 4,127 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,016

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,451 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,918 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,712 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,206 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.

