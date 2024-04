BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. A website of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) willbe launched this week, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Chief Operations Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company Narmin Jarchalova said at the first press conference of the COP29 Presidency, Trend reports.

According to her, the website will provide with the most recent conference news.

Will be updated