Roaming services of Bakcell have just become even easier to use

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has introduced a new functionality to make its roaming services even more accessible and easy to use. By means of the new USSD command, the customers will be able to get instant information about the roaming offers and select one of the advantageous roaming packages which suit their needs in the best way possible.

Thus, by dialing *125#YES command on their phones, the subscribers will get access to a simple and easy-to-use USSD menu to select one of the available packages of Bakcell, and even check their roaming package balance.

Note that the new USSD command does not require usage of mobile internet and is completely FREE of charge.

Not long ago Bakcell has introduced the new Roaming packages, to make roaming services even more accessible and advantageous for its customers. The customers who like using lots of internet while traveling will enjoy the new “Roaming Internet” packages of Bakcell. With these packages, available in more than 40 countries, there is no more need to search for Wi-Fi or buy a local operator’s SIM card to use the internet while travelling abroad. Moreover, users of “Roaming Internet” packages enjoy FREE WhatsApp for text and call. At the same time there are new daily, weekly and monthly packages with “All-in-one” concept. These roaming packages of Bakcell offer freedom of communication abroad, being lots of megabytes, plenty of minutes and SMS messages for beneficial prices.

In the summer of 2018, Bakcell has introduced “My Bakcell” application, the first of its kind and most innovative customer care method on the country’s telecommunications market. By using this app, Bakcell customers are able to perform all the necessary transactions with the account of their mobile number, and at the same time get information about all the available roaming offers, select one of the advantageous packages and check the balance of used roaming package.

Bakcell provides the customers with a great deal of flexibility and convenience to stay fully connected and continue communicating while travelling. The company will continue bringing innovative solutions, designed to meet the wishes and requirements of modern communication users.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has also been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognized Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

