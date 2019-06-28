Number of Bakcell “Ulduzum” program partners surpasses 300

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan is pleased to announce that number of partners offering discounts and benefits within the company’s “Ulduzum” loyalty program has surpassed 300, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Bakcell implements one of the largest-scale loyalty programs in the country, by providing its customers with exclusive discounts and benefits. “Ulduzum” program already has more than 300 partners, allowing Bakcell customers to benefit from hundreds of unique offers at more than 500 sales and service points. Extensive partner network of “Ulduzum” includes the popular restaurants, clothing stores, leading cinemas, electronics outlets, along with medical, beauty, sporting and entertainment centers, banks, cable TV, Taxi, international delivery services and even airlines.

Moreover, Bakcell became one of the pioneers on the local market, by including the “Miles & Smiles” program of Turkish Airlines to the list of its “Ulduzum” loyalty program partners more than two years ago. Thus, “Ulduzum” members are able to earn up to three miles for every one AZN spent on mobile communication services.

“Ulduzum” loyalty program of Bakcell is not only about offering great discounts and benefits to the subscribers. The main purpose is to provide the subscribers with daily convenience, and build strong relations between the country’s most innovative mobile operator and its customers based on loyalty, trust and transparency.

Every Bakcell customer can join the “Ulduzum” loyalty program. In order to benefit from special offers and exclusive discounts, the subscribers need to get an “Ulduzum” code via mobile application, by dialing *5555#YES on their phones or by sending “*” to 5555 via SMS. The acquired code should be used during purchase of goods or services. More detailed information about “Ulduzum” can be acquired from www.ulduzum.az

