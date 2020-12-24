Azerbaijan takes part in event dedicated to use of artificial intelligence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani side took part in the third plenary meeting of the Ad hoc Committee on Artificial Intelligence, established by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE), the Center for the Development of Electronic Government under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijan was represented at the online event by Director of the Center Fariz Jafarov, Adviser to the Director of the Center on Artificial Intelligence Gunay Kazimzade, and specialist of the Center Aziza Vidadi.

“The event was dedicated to the use of artificial intelligence,” the center said. "The parties discussed the issues of legal activity in this sphere, human rights, creation, development, and application of artificial intelligence based on democracy."

Moreover, the parties exchanged views with stakeholders. During the preparation of the feasibility study presented by the committee, the Azerbaijani delegation made comments on the methodology, terminology, classification, and systematization, and also proposed the application of artificial intelligence and the legal framework in specific spheres.

A feasibility study on a legal document on artificial intelligence, which will be submitted to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in 2021, was adopted following the meeting.

EBRD Director Fariz Jafarov was elected as an observer member of the Bureau of the Committee on Artificial Intelligence from Azerbaijan by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe last year.

Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rik Daems, Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection of Germany Christian Kastrop delivered speeches at the plenary session.

