President of VimpelCom points out necessity to observe balance between security and privacy on Internet

It is necessary to adopt some legal acts and general regulations, to manage the Internet so that a balance between security and privacy is observed, said President of VimpelCom company Rashid Ismayilov, Trend reports.

Ismailov made the statement in his speech at the 11th Russian Internet Governance Forum (RIGF 2021).

In his words, originally the Internet was a bright idea of scientists who thought of it as a platform where it would be easy to exchange their ideas, theories, and dreams, but gradually the Internet turned into a platform where cybersecurity became a very big problem.

Ismailov stressed the necessity to adopt some legal acts and general regulations, to manage the Internet so that a balance between security and privacy is observed due to the mass introduction of digital technologies.

He noted that it is necessary to think about ways to adopt common standards of digital identification and anonymity, as well as ways to control digital doubles on the Internet.

"Perhaps we should think about how to regulate technologies like deepfake, which create an alternative reality," he said.

He also quoted the book on Digital Anthropology, saying the book contained many thoughts that the word "digital" has become narrative in everything: there are digital politics, digital culture and digital democracy.

Ismailov also pointed out a huge problem, as stated in the book, that is "social sciences showed us how the real world became virtual long before we realized that the virtual world is real."

He also added that currently, two acute problems are the growth of class racism and the mass spread of biohacking.

Earlier, the Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev announced at the opening ceremony of the 11th Russian Internet Governance Forum RIGF 2021 that former Deputy Minister Rashid Ismayilov is the candidate of the Russian Federation for the post of Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

ITU is an organization within the UN structure, the task of which is to promote access to the communication systems for all people of the planet.

