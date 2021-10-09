AnchorGet iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Mini from Azercell and enjoy 50GB for free during the 3 months!

Azercell is pleased to announce that starting from October,15 the long awaited Apple smartphones iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini will be available at Azercell Sales Centers! Delighting iPhone lovers, Azercell is pleased to provide an opportunity to experience the incredible speed of internet through Apple's next-generation devices with the highest quality 4G network in the country. The leading mobile operator presents 3-month subscription to 50GB internet pack to customers purchasing iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini from Azercell Exclusive shops.

It should be noted that, the digital solutions provider of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC is an exclusive telecom partner of Apple Inc. in Azerbaijan. Bringing together the cutting-edge technology with user-friendly access, the latest iPhone models feature Super Retina XDR Displays, improved battery life thanks to larger batteries, more efficient A15 chip and faster charging system.

Discover unlimitedly spectacular possibilities of new iPhone with Azercell - Make a preorder starting from October,8 and be the first to enjoy the advanced iPhone devices.

For more information, please head to:

https://www.azercell.com