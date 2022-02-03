Turkmenistan can produce first IT software product for export - USAID
Latest
Bulgaria believes IGB to enter into commercial operation from beginning of 2H2022 – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources – minister (Exclusive)
Black Sea can be area of interest for supplying Southern Gas Corridor – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
SOCAR could analyze multiple opportunities to expand its fields of activity in Romania – minister (Exclusive)
Romania, Azerbaijan can design energy projects mutually beneficial to support economic dev’t – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor gained new opportunities of dev’t with growing interest of many states – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
Romania to offer its transport infrastructure to plan for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion (Exclusive)
Supplementary gas supplies from Azerbaijan much desired by many European countries – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
Integration of arable land at Azerbaijani reclaimed territories into national crop rotation to improve food security - FAO (Exclusive)
Turkey pursuing normalization of relations with Armenia with consent and approval of Azerbaijan - official