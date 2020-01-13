Turkmenistan's refinery opens tender to buy special vehicles

13 January 2020 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen oil concern opens tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 11 January 12:02
Turkmen oil refinery opens tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 11 January 11:59
Eni Turkmenistan opens tender to purchase filtration units for water injection
Tenders 10 January 11:55
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary OJSC extends tender to buy spares for locomotives, wagons
Tenders 9 January 13:03
Turkmen oil refinery opens tender to purchase chemical products
Tenders 9 January 10:45
State concern opens tender to buy fuels and lubricants in Turkmenistan
Tenders 9 January 10:08
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 13
Finance 11:30
Turkmen president instructs to speed up privatization process
Business 11:29
Monthly turnover on stock market at Baku Stock Exchange decreases
Finance 11:28
Zenith Energy inks important agreement with Anglo African Oil & Gas plc
Oil&Gas 11:28
Turkish Airlines discloses passenger transportation figures for 2019
Turkey 11:22
International Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition set up
Oil&Gas 11:19
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 13
Business 10:51
Russia buys polyethylene in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 10
Oil&Gas 10:32