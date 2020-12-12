Passenger traffic at Georgian airports decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.12

Passenger traffic at Georgian airports decreased by 83.30 percent, which is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed on regular air traffic in the world and in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Over the past 4 months, the country has begun to gradually resume regular flights, although due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the current epidemiological situation, some airlines have suspended flights for several weeks, and some have reduced them.

Georgian airports from January through November 2020 served a total of 814,690 passengers with regular and non-scheduled flights, and 4.87 million passengers in the same period of 2019.

As for the main airport of the country, according to statistics, from January through November the volume of passenger traffic at the Tbilisi International Airport by regular and non-scheduled flights decreased by 83.53 percent. For 11 months of 2020, the airport transported 571,554 passengers, for the same period in 2019 - 3.47 million passengers. In January-November 2020, compared to January-November 2018, the passenger traffic at Tbilisi International Airport decreased by 83.89 percent.

The passenger traffic of Batumi International Airport decreased by 91.42 percent. For 11 months of 2020, Batumi International Airport was able to serve a total of 51,319 passengers with regular and non-scheduled flights, and these figures were mainly fixed at the expense of the first quarter of 2020.

At the international airport of Kutaisi, a decrease of 76.80 percent is observed. From January through November 2020, the airport handled 183,613 passengers, in January-November 2019 - 791,399 passengers, and in January-November 2018 - 560,285 people. Accordingly, the decrease for 11 months of 2020 compared to 11 months of 2019 was 76.80 percent, and the decrease compared to 11 months of 2018 was 67.23 percent.

Due to the aggravation of the epidemiological situation at the height of the season, it became necessary to close the local airport of Mestia. According to statistics, from January through November 2020, Mestia served 61.47 percent fewer passengers than in January-November 2019.

During the reporting period, Ambrolauri Airport experienced a 37.35 percent decline.

In November 2020, Tbilisi International Airport served 14,919 passengers, and in November 2019, 214,575 passengers, respectively, a decrease of 93 percent.

Batumi International Airport served 100 passengers in November 2020 and 26,308 passengers in November last year.

As for Kutaisi, in November 2020, Kutaisi International Airport served 187 passengers, in November last year - 71,647 passengers.

