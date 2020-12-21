Lithuania eyes developing co-op with Turkmenistan in transport sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Lithuania is interested in developing cooperation with Turkmenistan in the transport sector, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania told Trend.

"We offer well-developed road and rail infrastructure for Turkmenistan's transit," says the ministry.

Moreover, transport isn’t the only Turkmen sector, the cooperation of which is interesting for Lithuania

"We see the following sectors as promising for cooperation: electronics, machinery and equipment, agricultural and food products, chemical industry," notes the ministry.

In terms of economic cooperation, the MFA noted that Lithuania participated in the implementation of the EU funded project "Support for Public Administration Capacity Building in Turkmenistan".

"From June 2015 to December 2019, Lithuania participated at Phase 9 of the Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA), aimed at improving border management, enhancing security, fighting against illegal trafficking, and facilitating trade in Central Asia," added the MFA.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and Lithuania negotiated on the creation of a new route connecting the regions of the Caspian, Black and Baltic seas and opening up great prospects for building regional and interregional trade and economic ties in the Eurasian space, and in particular with the Baltic countries.

