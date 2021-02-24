Airlines expanding their activities in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

A number of airlines will expand their activities in Georgia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She made the remark after a meeting of the Interdepartmental Coordination Council.

“We have preliminary information and airlines from several countries that have already been represented in Georgia, including even from Kazakhstan, are arriving to us,” said Turnava.

The minister also spoke about the decision of the Interdepartmental Coordination Council, according to which the list of countries from which visitors came to Georgia with a negative PCR test was expanded.

“Today we considered it possible and unanimous that with strict control it is already possible to expand the list of countries and add neighboring and regional countries: Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus,” said Turnava.

Citizens of the above countries will be able to enter the country from March 1.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

