Lufthansa to carry out Frankfurt-Tbilisi regular flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Lufthansa is increasing its existing flight frequency as well as adding new destinations to and from Georgia, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to her, Lufthansa is adding Frankfurt-Tbilisi-Baku flights and starting July 1 the flights will be carried out four times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

"In addition the airline company will double the flight frequency on Tbilisi-Munich-Tbilisi flights and during the summer, flights will be carried out four times a week at the first stage and then it is planned to perform flights everyday", she said.

Turnava said that foreign airline companies see the potential of growing tourist flows in Georgia and increasing the frequency of regular flights.

Meanwhile, this month airBaltic, the flag carrier of Latvia, will resume Riga-Tbilisi-Riga flights.

Starting March 28 flights will be carried out twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays - while from May 2020 the flight frequency will be increased to four flights a week and the fourth flight will be carried out on Saturdays.

