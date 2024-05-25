Turkmenistan explores Middle Corridor development with international partners

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 25. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Brussels Sapar Palvanov took part in a round table meeting on the possibilities of the EU's Global Gateway Initiative and the use of the full potential of the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the event was attended by the heads of the European Commission, ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Romania, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, as well as heads of various research organizations in the field of transport and logistics companies.

The participants discussed the Global Gateway Initiative and the importance of the Middle Corridor for the sustainable development of transport links between Europe and Asia.

The parties noted that this corridor can significantly contribute to the stability and growth of trade in the region, especially in conditions of instability on other routes.

At the same time, they stressed that new investments in hydrogen, solar, and wind energy contribute to increasing trade and shifting supply chains between the EU, Türkiye, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

In turn, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan confirmed the country's commitment to the development of medium-sized enterprises to strengthen ties between Europe and Asia, emphasizing that since 2015, Turkmenistan has invested more than $15 billion in the construction of roads, railways, airports, and a seaport, is actively working with European partners to attract investment and introduce best practices in port management, as well as modernizing more than 5,000 kilometers of railways, which provide reliable transport links within the country and between regions.

Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.