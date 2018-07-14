Kazakh oil refinery polluting atmosphere with gas emissions

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Atyrau refinery in Kazakhstan is polluting atmosphere with gas emissions, environmentalists say, Kazakh media outlets reported.

"Presently, the Atyrau oil refinery is about to complete its third phase of reconstruction. The release of gas into the atmosphere was recorded during the connection of the catalytic cracking unit. The Department of Ecology started to work on elimination of this problem. After that, the results of the audit at the refinery will be made publicly," said the deputy head of the department of ecology of the Atyrau region, Cairola Kairatkali.

On July 12 at 15:25 local time (GMT+5) the compressor of the nitrogen production unit at the refinery stopped, which led to gas emissions release into the atmosphere.

