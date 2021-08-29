Death toll from blasts in Zhambyl region climbs to 14

The death toll from blasts that rocked Zhambyl region rose to 14, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The identity of another body found by the Defence Ministry’s military engineers is unknown. Among those killed in the explosions are the civil defense bodies officers. The search for two more people is underway.

As earlier reported, the fire broke out at a military unit in Zhambyl region on August 26 at 07:00 p.m. The blaze led to the explosions that entailed multiple victims and injuries at the scene.

According to the latest figures, 14 people died and 98 were injured. The Ministers of Defence and Emergency Situations and the Defence Ministry’s commission are at the scene of the of the accident. On August 27 the Head of State held a meeting on the blasts in Zhambyl region and charged to set up an interdepartmental state commission.

The governmental commission for elimination of consequences of the fire and blasts that rocked on August 26 in the military unit will estimate damages.

Due to the tragic event in Baizak district of Zhambyl region which left multiple victims, the Head of State declared August 29 the National Mourning Day.