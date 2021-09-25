2,324 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25
Trend:
Over the past day, 2,324 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 874,920 cases were identified in the country.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2, 954 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 808,300.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
France and US have very strong interests in strengthening respective relationships with India: Blinken
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions created at newly-built secondary school No 88 in Bina settlement of Baku (PHOTO)
International experts to prepare report on Armenian atrocities in liberated territories of Azerbaijan