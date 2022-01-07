10 employees of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan injured during riots

10 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations injured during the riots in Kazakhstan, "Khabar-24" TV channel reports with reference to the official representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Talgat Uali, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the TV channel, during the riots in Kazakhstan, 10 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured, including those who received gunshot wounds. Over the past days, the rioters attacked fire trucks 33 times. As a result, about 30 units of fire and rescue equipment were damaged, including five tank trucks burned down.

"The rioters threw stones at firefighters, fired at them and blocked them with cars. Despite the incoming threats of reprisals, the state fire service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations extinguished 75 fires, rescued and evacuated from the fire 143 people," he said.