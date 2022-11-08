Development of Trans-Caspian route is of particular importance - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8. Further development of the Trans-Caspian route is of particular importance, given the current situation on world markets, President of Kazakhstan Kassym Zhomart Tokayev said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh President's website.

Tokayev instructed to increase the volume of oil transportation through the ports on the Caspian Sea Aktau and Kuryk to 20 million tons per year.

"We need to activate all available capacities of the ports of Aktau and Kuryk in order to increase the throughput and bring the volume of oil transportation to 20 million tons per year," he said.

He drew attention to the fact that the further development of the Trans-Caspian route is of particular importance, given the current situation in world markets. Tokayev noted that Astana has reached an understanding with partner countries on this issue.