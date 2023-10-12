Kazakhstan aims to build AI data centers in co-op with major global companies

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 12. Data centers specializing in artificial intelligence will be built in Kazakhstan, said the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the Digital Bridge forum, Trend reports.

"Advanced IT infrastructure is the basis for the future progress of the digital industry and, in particular, artificial intelligence. Therefore, its development should be ahead of the needs of IT developers. I instruct the government to ensure the construction of data centers specializing in artificial intelligence within two years," he said.

According to him, for this, Kazakhstan can attract such global players as Amazon, Google, Mastercard and Citigroup.

"During a recent trip to New York, I met with the management of these companies, and appropriate agreements were reached. It is also important to develop a data ecosystem for artificial intelligence. Big data is essentially the "fuel" for artificial intelligence," he said.

As Tokayev added, Kazakhstan has already implemented various solutions in this area.