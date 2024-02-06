Kazakhstan's president to present candidacy of new PM at parliamentary meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the plenary meeting of the Mazhilis (Lower House) of the country's parliament today, Akorda said, Trend reports.

In accordance with Kazakhstani legislation, a new prime minister's candidacy will be presented to MPs for approval.

On February 5, Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan.

Roman Sklyar will serve as interim prime minister.

The government members will continue to perform their duties until the new composition is approved.

