We owe it to be ready to ward sovereignty and independence of state - Kazakh Leader

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 15. We should always be ready to defend the sovereignty and independence of the state, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the meeting of the National Kurultai, Trend reports.

"As a responsible member of the international community, we must always be prepared to defend national interests while also protecting state sovereignty and independence. This is especially essential now that the world is increasingly appealing to the notion of "not the force of law, but the right of force" and enabling thinking about, purportedly, second-rate sovereignty states, which are doomed to the fate of satellites," Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan's president highlighted that global rivalry for resources, investments, transportation logistics, and communications has lately become fierce.

"Previous conceptions about international problems and their resolution, especially the current regional constructions as a panacea for all economic and political problems, appear utopian, if not naive, in the context of today's complex and conflicting world. We need a comprehensive study of events around the globe and their ramifications for the national interests of Kazakhstan. This is the responsibility of specialized agencies, scientists, and political scientists," Tokayev noted.

Kazakhstan, he stated, remains committed to bilateral and multilateral cooperation through constructive dialogue as well as active diplomatic and economic activity.

"Our focus remains on the integration processes in the Eurasian space and the Central Asian region," the President concluded.

