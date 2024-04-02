Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discuss gas supply for mutual benefit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 2. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are interested in gas supplies on a mutually beneficial basis, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting in Ashgabat between Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz Chairman of the Board Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Amanov, and Chairman of the State Concern Türkmengaz Maksat Babayev.



Thus, during the negotiations, the parties discussed how to develop successful cooperation between the two countries in the gas industry.



The parties specifically emphasized their mutual interest in collaborative development of production assets, the realization of gas pipeline projects in the two nations' territories, and mutually advantageous gas supplies.

Following the meetings, the parties expressed their readiness to cooperate to expand strategic cooperation in the gas industry.

As the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev previously stated, Kazakhstan may begin purchasing gas and electricity from Turkmenistan.

"We constantly consult with our Central Asian colleagues about the mutual exchange and supply of energy resources. Turkmenistan can generally provide electricity. Exports to the Kyrgyz Republic have already begun. We shall proceed in accordance with our needs and repair timeline. That is, we are normally willing to accept the suggestions of our Turkmen colleagues for both gas and electricity, based on the commercial attractiveness for our users," the minister said.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of Turkmenistan's People's Council, stated previously at the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ashgabat that Turkmenistan may export a considerable volume of energy resources to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan.