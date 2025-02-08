ADB to fund construction of trade and logistics centers in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 8. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will allocate $40 million for the construction of trade and logistics centers and storage facilities in Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobayev, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, said, Trend reports.

"The allocated funds will be directed towards the construction of trade and logistics centers. These funds are being provided through the state-owned Ayil Bank. It is essential for consolidated producers to have access to refrigerators and storage points for products," Torobayev said.

To note, in order to increase the volumes and profitability of agricultural products, the "Support for Consolidated Producers" project was launched on January 1, 2025.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the partnership between ADB and Kyrgyzstan, a collaboration that has resulted in over 217 projects and technical assistance initiatives. Since Kyrgyzstan became a member of ADB in 1994, the bank has provided approximately $2.9 billion in public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance to the country.

