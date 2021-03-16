Qatar intends to build modern trauma hospital in Kyrgyz capital

The state of Qatar is ready to build a hospital in Bishkek, the press service of the capital’s Mayor’s Office reported on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Baktybek Kudaibergenov met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kyrgyzstan Abdulla Ahmed Al-Sulaiti.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a construction of multistory trauma hospital with 420 orthopedics and traumatology beds at the expense of the State of Qatar, for which a $9 million investment is planned to be allocated.

Kudaibergenov thanked the ambassador for the visit and expressed the readiness of the Bishkek Mayor's Office to assist in preparing all permits for the construction of the hospital.