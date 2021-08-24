UNDP supports state agencies and experts to develop new Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan

On August 20-24, 2021, an offsite meeting was held to develop a draft of a new version of the Tax Code of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the joint program “Integrated National Financing Mechanisms” implemented by UNDP and UNICEF in the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The event was attended by a deputy of the JogorkuKenesh, representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the State Tax Service, the National Bank, business, as well as tax experts.

“In accordance with the message of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, work is underway to develop a new version of the Tax Code to improve tax legislation in order to adapt to modern business conditions, digitalize tax procedures and create equal conditions for entrepreneurial activity. Representatives of the JogorkuKenesh, government agencies, business and experts are participating in this work. Thanks to UNDP support, a visiting meeting of the working group was organized, which contributed to the effective development of the draft tax code,” said Kubanychbek Ysabekov, Head of the Tax Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the event, the participants comprehensively discussed the articles of the Tax Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and made changes according to the dynamics of proposals and comments. Based on the results of the discussions, recommendations were developed for changing the Tax Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which will be further agreed with a wide range of individuals and governing bodies.

“INNF project aims to support state efforts to increase the state income through the amendment of the Tax Code thus enabling the state and its agencies to expel more funding to Sustainable Development Goals”, shared Zhanybek Ybrayim uulu, project coordinator at UNDP.

In total, 25 people took part in the event, 14 of whom represent state bodies, and 11 – independent experts on taxation employed in business associations and non-governmental organizations.

In 2020, the Government of Kyrgyzstan, together with UNDP and UNICEF, has begun developing Integrated National Financing Mechanisms (INNF), through which the country will be able to attract new sources of funding to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).