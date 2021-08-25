Kyrgyzstan confirms 229 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan confirmed on Wednesday 229 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national count to 172,937, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the total number of people having recovered from the virus reached 167,590 after 444 new recoveries were recorded over the past day.
Meanwhile, 4 new virus related deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 2,4698.
According to the headquarters, 1,260 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the country and 1,794 patients are receiving treatment at home.
