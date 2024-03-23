Kyrgyzstan arrests individuals for alleged assassination plot against leadership

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 23. Five individuals planning an assassination attempt on the leadership of Kyrgyzstan have been apprehended in the country, Trend reports.

According to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, operational measures aimed at detecting and preventing illegal activities of organized criminal groups, including foreign citizens and individuals wanted internationally, were undertaken.

As a result, five individuals affiliated with a transnational criminal organization came under the scrutiny of national security agencies and were subsequently apprehended on March 22, 2024.

Currently, investigative procedures are underway to hold them accountable in accordance with Kyrgyzstan's legislation.

It was noted that the criminal plans emerged in response to the mass renunciation activities of criminal behavior conducted in Kyrgyzstan, causing dissatisfaction among international criminal leaders, which could potentially have negative repercussions for them.